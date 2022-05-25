PORTOFINO, ITALY - May 23: Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are seen on May 22, 2022 in Portofino, Italy. (Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images)

(CNN) — After multiple weddings, Kourtney Kardashian has made her marital status Instagram.

She is now Kourtney Kardashian Barker on the social media platform.

The reality star and entrepreneur had a ceremony with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards that wasn’t legally binding.

The couple legally wed in California this month before jetting off to Italy for a lavish wedding ceremony attended by friends and family.

Longtime friends, they got engaged in October 2021 after they said their relationship turned romantic during the pandemic.

