SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit will be monitoring waterways this Memorial Day weekend to ensure boaters and watercraft safety.

Here are a few tips for those heading out on the water.

LIFE JACKETS: Make sure you have personal flotation devices (PFDs) for everyone aboard, and make sure children under six years old wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved, properly fitting life jacket while the vessel is underway.

ALCOHOL AND BOATING DON’T MIX: Consuming alcoholic beverages will affect perception, reaction time and decision-making. Don’t drink and boat!

PROPER SAFETY/RESCUE EQUIPMENT: Check batteries, on-board electronics (radios) and navigation lights to ensure all are in working order. Remember to bring along the necessary number of fire extinguishers.

PERMITS AND LICENSING: Make sure you have up-to-date fishing licenses and marine decals for your vessel. Be familiar with size requirements and what fish are in season.

WATCH THE SIGNS: Know how to read the red and green channel markers, and watch for slow and no wake signs. These apply to all vessels including jet skis.

FILE A FLOAT PLAN: If you will be on the water for an extended period of time, let family or friends know about your plans, and stay in touch with someone on shore. Download a float plan from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) website.

Residents can also view our safe boating video by visiting YouTube.com/SarasotaSheriff.