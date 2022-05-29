HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Tampa.

According to reports, on Sunday, May 29, 2022, just before 3 a.m deputies responded to the Blue Lounge nightclub, located at 4201 W Waters Avenue, to the report of a shooting between two parties. At this time, one person is deceased.

“Our detectives are currently working to determine the events that led up to this deadly shooting,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I am urging anyone with information to contact us immediately at (813)247-8200.”

Westbound and eastbound Waters Avenue from Lois Avenue to just east of Manhattan Avenue will be closed for the next several hours.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Any additional updates will come from the HCSO Public Affairs Office.