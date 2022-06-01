HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a school based threat after receiving a tip.

According to reports, on Sunday, May 29, detectives received a tip, and through investigative means discovered that Corey Anderson, 18, posted images of himself with what appeared to be a handgun, a rifle, and a tactical style vest. The photo was distributed with the caption “Hey Siri, directions to the nearest school.”

After further investigation, detectives determined the handgun and rifle were “airsoft guns.”

“This type of threat is unacceptable. This man intentionally instilled fear into our community as a sick joke, but be warned, this is no laughing matter,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We will do everything within our power to apprehend, and pursue charges on those who make school-based threats. Protecting students is our greatest priority. We take school threats very seriously, if you see something suspicious, please contact us immediately.”

Anderson was located and arrested at a residence in Lutz. He is charged with a Written or Electronic Threat to Conduct a Mass Shooting or Act of Terrorism.