ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – CW44 is hosting an electronics recycling event on Thursday, June 16th in St. Pete. Just fill your trunk with electronics junk and recycle safely with us.

CW44 has partnered with Quicksilver Recycling to offer a simple place to unload most of those gadgets cluttering your space. This event is free of charge and offers peace of mind to those wanting to recycle safely and securely. All computer hard drives and data storage devices can be destroyed on-site and a certificate of destruction can be provided upon processing.

Quicksilver specializes in Electronics/IT Equipment recycling, IT equipment repurpose and hard drive destruction. They meet all the Florida Department of Environmental Standards for your security and protection.