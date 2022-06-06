CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 14: Inductees David Bryan, Jon Bon Jovi, Tico Torres, Alec John Such and Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi attend the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Scott Legato/FilmMagic)

(CNN) — A founding member and original bass player of the band Bon Jovi, Alec John Such, has died, according to a tweet from the group Sunday afternoon. He was 70.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such. He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band,” the message said.

Such was vital to bringing guitarist Richie Sambora and drummer Tico Torres to the band in its fledgling days, the statement said.

“To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — He was a childhood friend of Tico and brought Richie to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We’ll miss him dearly,” the message said.

Bon Jovi was formed in New Jersey in 1983 and has had hits with songs including “Livin’ On a Prayer” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

Such parted ways with the band in 1994 and was later replaced by bassist Hugh McDonald.

The group was reunited when Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018. At the induction ceremony, Such spoke fondly of his time with his band mates, saying, “(I) love them to death. I always will.”

“When Jon Bon Jovi called me up and asked me to be in his band many years ago, I soon realized how serious he was and he had a vision that he wanted to bring us to. And I’m only too happy to have been a part of that vision,” he said in his speech.

CNN has reached out to Jon Bon Jovi’s publicist for additional information on Such.

