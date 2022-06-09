BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung arrive at the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Actress Jamie Chung is opening up about her decision to use a surrogate to welcome twin boys with her husband Bryan Greenberg, which she says was motivated, in part, by her career.

“People probably think, ‘Oh, she’s so vain. She didn’t want to get pregnant,’ and it’s much more complicated than that. For me, personally, and I will leave it at this, it’s like, I worked my ass off my entire life to get where I am,” Chung told “Today.” “I don’t want to lose opportunities. I don’t want to be resentful.”

Chung and Greenberg’s twins are now 7 months old. The duo announced they had become parents last October.

“I was terrified of becoming pregnant. I was terrified of putting my life on hold for two-plus years. In my industry, it feels like you’re easily forgotten if you don’t work within the next month of your last job. Things are so quickly paced in what we do,” Chung said. “So it’s a compromise that we made together as a couple.”

Chung broke through by appearing on MTV’s “The Real World: San Diego,” and has since starred in multiple movies and television series, including “Lovecraft Country” and “Dexter: New Blood.”

Chung said she kept the news quiet for a while because she didn’t want to be judged.

“I think there’s a little bit of shame. It’s still not a very common thing and we weren’t ready for judgment,” she said. “We really just did it to protect ourselves. We announced things when we were ready to.”

