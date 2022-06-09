TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Beginning at 9 a.m. Today, June 9, the intersection of W. Brorein Street and S. Parker Street will be closed to thru traffic for about two weeks for emergency repairs.

According to reports, a preliminary investigation of a cave-in at the intersection of W. Brorein Street and S. Parker Street has revealed a 60-inch wastewater mainline pipe, located 20 feet deep, may have corroded.

The emergency repair will be to excavate the site to determine the cause of the cave in.

The City of Tampa has set up a detour to route drivers from Brorein, south on Bayshore Blvd, west on W. Verne St, and north on S. Plant Ave.

Message boards will be installed on Ashley Drive and Brorein Street for motorist to find a different route at this time.

Wastewater services in the area remain uninterrupted.

The City of Tampa recommends that drivers avoid the area and use the detours and alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion.

Within the City of Tampa, many of of the water and wastewater pipes are between 70 and 100 years old. PIPES is $2.9 billion funding plan for large-scale sewer and water infrastructure improvements, which will help prevent situations like what happened at W. Brorein and S. Parker.

Tampa City Council approved PIPES in September 2019. The funding plan, which is a key part of Mayor Jane Castor’s Transforming Tampa’s Tomorrow initiative, allows the City to adopt a proactive approach to renew our infrastructure, prevent breakdowns, and provide long-term, permanent fixes to our water and wastewater systems.

To learn more visit their website.