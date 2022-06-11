CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Clearwater is celebrating America with the return of a bang on July 4, at BayCare Ballpark.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. and will conclude with a dazzling, music-choreographed fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. (subject to change). The annual fireworks display is temporarily relocating from its traditional venue at Coachman Park to BayCare Ballpark, because of current imagine Clearwater construction.



Attendees can celebrate America’s birthday in style with a giant fireworks display, a star-studded concert by the Black Honkeys and fun activities for children of all ages. All-American culinary concessions, such as hamburgers, hot dogs and popcorn, will be available for purchase, as well as adult beverages.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at BayCare Ballpark, calling 727-467-4457, or on their website. Tickets are $5 for the event.



There are two ticket options:

field access

reserved seating

A berm/field ticket allows for access to activities on the concourse and standing or sitting room on both the berm and field near the concert stage. Berm/field ticket holders are allowed to bring blankets to lay on the field. A reserved seating ticket allows for access to activities on the concourse, a guaranteed seat throughout the night and no access to the berm or field. Parking is $5 and can be purchased at the parking lot.



Those planning to attend should purchase their tickets in advance because of anticipated demand and a limited number of tickets. The fireworks display will be the best show in town and is designed for attendees inside the stadium. There are no alternative viewing locations.



Drivers are reminded to expect traffic delays near the stadium at southbound U.S. 19 and Drew Street.



For more information, visit their website.