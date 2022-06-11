HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in a shooting outside the Westfield Brandon Mall on Friday, June 10.

Quran Deandre Johnson, 19, faces charges of attempted second degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and simple battery.

According to officials, at 4:13 p.m. on June 10, 2022, HCSO received a call about shots fired. Once on scene, deputies learned that two males were arguing near the Club Vape kiosk. The two took the argument outside where one of the men shot the other. The victim is currently at Tampa General Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The shooter fled from the mall.

“Violence is never the answer, it is a senseless act that not only puts the involved parties in danger but also the lives of others, especially in a very public place like a mall,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Johnson is 6’2” tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has a thin build.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

This is an active investigation. All further updates will be released by HCSO’s Public Affairs Office.