LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 07: Jockey Sonny Leon aboard Rich Strike (21) wins the148th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 7th, 2022, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ELMONT, NY. (CW44 News At 10 | CNN) –The Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike, who stunned the horse racing world is back again at the Belmont Stakes for the race Saturday, June 11.

The horse entered the Derby at 80-1 odds — the biggest long-shot in the 20-horse field — after only being added to the race when another horse dropped out the day before.

Despite the lack of expectation, Rich Strike surged through the field in a dramatic lung-busting finish to claim the most unlikely of victories.

After skipping the Preakness Stakes, Rich Strike is now among the favorites to challenge for the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York.

‘We think he’s just improving’

The Belmont is not only the last jewel in the coveted Triple Crown, it’s also the longest race at one-and-a-half miles.

The extra distance and subsequent slower pace is likely to suit Rich Strike who has stamina to burn, as demonstrated by his finish in the Derby.

His owners had always planned to skip the Preakness — ending any hopes of a Triple Crown winner this year — in order to rest and prepare perfectly for the Belmont.

“It’s been an incredible ride, we’ve had a lot of fun with it. The horse is just doing superb,” Rich Strike’s owner Rick Dawson told reporters, before talking up his horse’s chances on Saturday.

“We’re not really sure we’ve seen the best of him. We think he’s just improving, so maybe Saturday, we’ll see. If he steps up a little bit, I think he wins this race.”

Runners

A smaller field of just eight horses will bid for victory with Mo Donegal and We The People joining Rich Strike as the bookmakers’ top three choices.

Epicenter, who was an unlucky runner-up in both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, will not lineup in New York in order to give the horse a rest.

The connections — the owners and trainers — of Preakness winner Early Voting have also decided not to race the champion.

How to watch

The Belmont Stakes is set to run at 6:44 p.m. ET on June 11. Those in the US can watch across NBC platforms.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.