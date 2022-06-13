(CNN) — The Rolling Stones have canceled a concert in Amsterdam after lead singer Mick Jagger contracted Covid-19.
Jagger’s positive status was announced in a statement on the band’s verified Instagram account.READ MORE: Man Arrested And Banned From Madison Square Garden After Allegedly Assaulting Two Men After Tampa Bay And New York Ranger Hockey Game
“The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium,” the statement read. “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.”
According to the statement, the concert will be rescheduled for a later date and the the original tickets will be honored.READ MORE: Ocasio-Cortez Won't Commit To Backing Biden In 2024
Jagger, 78, had heart surgery to replace a valve in 2019.
The current Rolling Stones summer tour is in honor of the bands 60th anniversary.MORE NEWS: Toby Keith, Country Music Singer Announces He Has Been Fighting Stomach Cancer
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.