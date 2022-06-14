NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Neil Patrick Harris poses at the Opening Night Gala for the Encores production of \"Into The Woods\" at New York City Center on May 4, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

Neil Patrick Harris, American star of stage and screen, will be joining the cast of “Doctor Who” and is presently filming scenes set to air in 2023 as part of the show’s 60th anniversary.

Russell T Davies, Showrunner said “It’s my huge honour to open our studio doors for the mighty Neil Patrick Harris… but who, why, what is he playing? You’ll just have to wait. But I promise you, the stuff we’re shooting now is off the scale. Doctor beware!”