PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Quicksilver Recycling partnered with CW44 Thursday and collected hundreds of recyclable electronics. Those old and unused electronics are now en route to quicksilver recycling where they’ll eventually become recycled materials.

“As you can see on our table, we’ll remove any hard drive from a desktop or a laptop,” said Russell Foisy, Owner of Quicksilver Recycling Services.

From printers to computers, keyboards to record players, your old electronics are finding new life across Tampa Bay.

“We collect desktops, laptops, servers, monitors, phones, copiers, fax machines, back up batteries. The only two items we do not recycle are TVs and CRT monitors because of the amount of led in the tubing,” Foisy explained. “We remove the hard drive from the device and we have a press and, again, we put the hard drive underneath which creates a hole right through the hard drive and it is completely not operable. It gives the person peace of mind… extra security knowing that their hard drive is being destroyed right on site. It’s protecting the environment and when you think about recycling papers and plastics, it’s the same principle. You’re dealing with materials like led and mercury which are toxic.”

But if you couldn’t make it to the event Thursday, Quicksilver has you covered. You can visit their website by clicking here or call them directly at 813-886-1494.

“Free pickups for commercial properties for twenty-five pieces or more. We’ll send our truck out at no cost,” he said. “We’ll pack up, collect and transport at no charge. If it’s under 25 pieces, we have a drop off area in the front of our warehouse.”