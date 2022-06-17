TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – Lightning fans, join the Bolts inside Amalie Arena for the official Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Tampa Bay Lightning Playoff Watch Party presented by Ashley Homestore Saturday at 7pm!

Enjoy live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, giveaways, and more! Tickets are just $10 with all proceeds benefiting the Lightning Foundation. Visit TampaBayLightning.com/2022Playoffs to purchase tickets and for more information!

Date: Saturday, June 18th

Location: Inside Amalie Arena

Party Start: 7PM

Puck Drop: 8PM