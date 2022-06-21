ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 16: Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe performs onstage during The Stadium Tour at Truist Park on June 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

(CNN) — Tommy Lee says his doctor told him not to perform, but no way was he missing the beginning of the Mötley Crüe reunion tour.

The group performed Thursday at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, and Lee was only able to make it a few songs in before he made the announcement to the audience that that he had broken four ribs about two weeks ago.

It was information he had earlier shared on his verified Instagram account.

“But I’ve been resting and healing and even though the doctor tells me I shouldn’t play at all, you know I’m stubborn and I’ll beast through the pain every show for as many songs as I can,” he wrote in a statement posted.

According to the post, Black Sabbath drummer Tommy Clufetos would be subbing for Lee.

“We’ve all been waiting years for this moment and there’s no way I’m missing this!,” Lee wrote. “On with the show.”

