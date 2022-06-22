US businesswoman Martha Stewart arrives for the White House Correspondents Association gala at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC, on April 30, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Martha Stewart had to miss out on an event she was looking forward to after testing positive for Covid-19.

The doyenne of domesticity shared on her verified Instagram account Tuesday that she had planned to host a garden party on behalf of her “favorite skincare line.”

“But I’m sad to report that I tested positive for Covid-19,” Stewart wrote. “I am feeling fine but I am sticking to the rules and isolating.”

According to Mario Badescu Skin Care’s verified Instagram account, “When Mario Badescu was just getting started, he met a young and ambitious woman named Martha Stewart. That woman not only went on to become an American icon, but an ambassador of our brand, with her glowing skin, kind heart, and knowledge of all good things.”

Now 80, Stewart remains close to the brand.

“I’m heartbroken to be missing the celebration of over 50 years of amazing skincare and the launch of ‘The Martha Facial’ at their NYC flagship – which is a special offer of the facial I’ve been receiving there for more than forty years!, she wrote on Instagram. “Cheers to what I’m sure will be a fabulous event.”

