(CNN) — There will be no raining on Beanie Feldstein’s parade today: She’s engaged!
The “Funny Girl” star shared pictures of the proposal from her longtime girlfriend Bonnie Chance Roberts on Instagram, writing “i do, bon.”READ MORE: Tampa Bay Lightning Game 5 Watch Party Tonight
The pictures included one of a shocked Feldstein reacting as Roberts is down on one knee. Others include group photos of family and friends who were on hand for the backyard proposal, including her brother Jonah Hill.
Feldstein and Roberts made their red carpet debut as a couple in December 2019.READ MORE: Prosecutors Recommend Ghislaine Maxwell To Be Sentenced To 30 To 55 Years In Prison For Sex Trafficking
According to a Vogue profile from earlier this year, Feldstein and Roberts met on the set of the 2019 film “How to Build a Girl,” on which Roberts was a producer.
“Bon was the best thing that’s ever happened to me. When something comes into your life and shifts the tectonic plates in such a crazy, incredible way— there’s no question for me that I wasn’t going to be open about it,” Feldstein told the publication.MORE NEWS: The FDA Orders Juul Labs To Remove Its Products From US Market
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.