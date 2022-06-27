LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Latto accepts the Best New Artist award presented by Sprite onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

(CNN) — The BET Awards, which celebrate Black excellence in music, culture and sports, were presented Sunday.

Lizzo kicked off the show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, with a shining performance of her latest hit, “About Damn Time.”

Several of the presenters, performers and award recipients called for action after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday

There were moments of joy, however, too. Brandy did a surprise performance with Jack Harlow, and Mariah Carey hit some impressive high notes in a surprise performance with Latto.

Sean “Diddy” Combs received a lifetime achievement award. He was celebrated by a host of fellow artists and former collaborators like Mary J. Blige and Kanye West.

Will Smith, who stoked controversy at the Academy Awards by slapping Chris Rock on stage shortly before winning the best actor Oscar, won the BET Award for best actor on Sunday.

A full list of nominees follows below, with the winners announced during the broadcast indicated in bold.

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

Best male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd *WINNER

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

Best Group

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) *WINNER

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems – “Essence” *WINNER

DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk – “Every Chance I Get”

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj – “Whole Lotta Money (Remix)”

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar – “Family Ties”

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ari Lennox – “Pressure”

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “Smokin Out The Window” *WINNER

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – “Way 2 Sexy”

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak *WINNER

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

Best New Artist

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto *WINNER

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

Album of the Year

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) – “An Evening with Silk Sonic” *WINNER

H.E.R. – “Back of My Mind”

Tyler, the Creator – “Call Me If You Get Lost”

Drake – “Certified Lover Boy”

Kanye West – “Donda”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe”

Doja Cat – “Planet Her”

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Marvin Sapp – “All In Your Hands”

Kanye West – “Come to Life”

Kelly Price – “Grace”

Fred Hammond – “Hallelujah”

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”

Election Worship & Maverick City Music – “Jireh”

Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin – “We Win” *WINNER

BET Her

Alicia Keys – “Best of Me (Originals)”

Mary J. Blige – “Good Morning Gorgeous” *WINNER

Chlöe – “Have Mercy”

Ari Lennox – “Pressure”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Roster”

Summer Walker & Ari Lennox – “Unloyal”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Best International Act

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJZ (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria) *WINNER

Best Movie

“Candyman”

“King Richard” *WINNER

“Respect”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

“Summer of Soul”

“The Harder They Fall”

Best Actor

Adrian Holmes – “Bel-Air”

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Damson Idris – “Snowfall”

Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Forest Whitaker – “Respect” / “Godfather of Harlem”

Jabari Banks – “Bel-Air”

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Will Smith – “King Richard” *WINNER

Best Actress

Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”

Coco Jones – “Bel-Air”

Issa Rae – “Insecure”

Jennifer Hudson – “Respect”

Mary J. Blige – “Power Book II: Ghost”

Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer”

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary”

Regina King – “The Harder They Fal”

Zendaya – “Euphoria” / “Spider-Man: No Way Home” *WINNER

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

Marsai Martin *WINNER

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka *WINNER

Serena Williams

Sha’Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Donald

Bubba Wallace

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ja Morant

LeBron James

Stephen Curry *WINNER

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.