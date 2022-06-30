(CNN) — After an eight-year hiatus, Cameron Diaz is making movies again.

Diaz, who officially confirmed her retirement from Hollywood in 2018, is set to star in the new Netflix film “Back in Action,” alongside Jamie Foxx. The two previously starred together in 2014’s “Annie,” Diaz’s last feature film appearance.

“(Jamie Foxx) only you could get me back in action,” the actress wrote in an Instagram story following the announcement. “I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!”

Netflix has not yet set a release date for the film, but Foxx wrote on Twitter that production is set to begin this year.

Foxx celebrated Diaz’s return on Twitter, posting a recording of the two chatting about her comeback.

“I feel excited but, I don’t know how to do this, you know?” Diaz said in the clip.

Foxx then brought Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to the call. Brady — who won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots — retired earlier this year, but came out of retirement just weeks later.

“I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire. I’m relatively successful at un-retiring,” Brady joked.

Though not as active in Hollywood in recent years, Diaz remained busy by launching an organic wine label.

Last year, Diaz stated that, as a mother, she couldn’t imagine being on a movie set for 16 hours a day anymore.

“Will I ever make a movie again? I’m not looking to, but will I? I don’t know. I have no idea. Maybe. Never say never,” she said at the time.

Diaz married Good Charlotte singer Benji Madden in 2015, and the two have one child together, Raddix, born in 2020.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.