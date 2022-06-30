LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 13: (L-R) Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are expecting their first child together.

The “Mr. Malcolm’s List” actress was in New York City on Wednesday to promote the film when she showed off her baby bump. Ashton plays Julia Thistlewaite in the period drama.

Hiddleston was not at the screening.

Ashton was joined by costars Freida Pinto, Sope Dirisu, Theo James and Sianad Gregory. The film’s director Emma Holly Jones was also there.

Ashton had sparked engagement rumors back in March at the 2022 BAFTA Awards, where she was spotted with a ring on her wedding finger.

Earlier this month Hiddleston confirmed to The Los Angeles Times that he was engaged to Ashton and is very happy.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.