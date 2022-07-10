TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Florida Penguin back to school extravaganza is returning to the Tampa Bay area with three location in Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Pasco County. There will be free backpacks and school supplies to kids and families of all ages and size.

The Back-to-School events start on July 30th and include 250 backpacks sponsored by Florida Penguin Productions at each location. Families may pre-register online for a free backpack giveaway while supplies last. To help with potential crowds this year, families must arrive during their registered time block on their free ticket. Parents must have a child present to redeem their free backpack and participate in the interactive scavenger hunt for a chance to win free amusement park tickets and limitations may apply.

Please see all official rules on the online pre-registration for each location which can be found on the Facebook event page or Eventbrite. Each event is fun for the whole family with product demos, health information, pediatric offices, financial services, family assistance & tutoring options, as well as many fun sports, dance and other clubs for kids.

Children can enjoy face painting, princess & hero meet & greets with photo ops, free swag giveaways, free raffles, family activities, stage performances from local community groups, science demos, and free photo prints for memories. All 100% free.

The 6th Annual Florida Penguin Back to School Bash is a staple for families from Tampa Bay communities to prepare for the upcoming school year, and spark creativity in our future generation.

Locations for the back to school extravaganza: