TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–Westbound Hillsborough Avenue entrance ramp to northbound I-275 will close nightly on Monday, July 11 and Tuesday July 12, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. weather permitting.



During these nightly ramp closures, westbound motorists will be directed onto the southbound I-275 entrance ramp, continue south on I-275 towards Exit 46B, east on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and re-enter the interstate using the northbound I-275 entrance ramp. Eastbound motorists will continue east on Hillsborough Avenue, south on Nebraska Avenue, and west on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard towards the northbound I-275 entrance ramp.



Advanced warning signs and electronic message boards will assist motorists traveling through the area. Motorists should expect delays and congestion during these detours.



These temporary closures are necessary for crews to perform asphalt work associated with the I-275 Capacity Improvements Project.



For more information on this project or to sign-up to receive construction updates and traffic alerts, please visit their website.