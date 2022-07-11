LARGO, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Largo Fire Rescue will be hosting a free hurricane preparedness expo in the Jenkins Wing of the Largo Public Library from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 16.

The community will learn how to be prepared before, during, and after the storm with information including disaster kits and where to find shelter. Various agencies and businesses will also be on site to share preparedness tips.



The first 200 attendees will receive a free hurricane prep starter kit and can also enter to win hurricane preparedness raffle prizes. This event is free and open to the public. Free refreshments will be provided. Event details can be found on the Largo Fire Rescue Facebook page.



For more storm preparedness information and resources visit their website.