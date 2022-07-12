NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 28: Steven Van Zandt, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa perform with The E Street Band at Madison Square Garden on March 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

(CNN) — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced dates for a 2023 North American tour.

The “Born in the U.S.A.” singer last played a concert with the E Street Band in 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. The group first announced they would reunite for another tour back in May, but did not reveal their North American shows at the time.

The new tour will kicks off on Feb. 1 in Tampa, Florida, will end in Springsteen’s homestate of New Jersey on April 14, 2023 at Prudential Center in Newark. The band last played North America in 2016 and 2017 for “The River” 35th anniversary tour.

In 2020, they performed on “Saturday Night Live.”

The latest tour had been postponed due to the pandemic, and was supposed to happen in 2020. The set list will include both classics and Springsteen’s newer songs.

The tour will heads to Europe for stadium shows from April 28 through July 25. In the US, stops will include Atlanta, GA., Orlando, FL., Dallas, TX., Tulsa, OK., Portland, OR., Milwaukee, WI., Greensboro, NC., Detroit, MI., New York, N.Y., and more.

