TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has issued a public health advisory for Davis Island Beach due to high bacteria levels.

This can be a potential risk to the bathing public, and swimming is not recommended for the community. Samples have been taken and were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria. The beach will be re-sampled in a week.

the advisory will be lifted when re-sampling indicates that the water is within the satisfactory range,

An advisory is issued when the beach action value is 70.5 or higher. This is set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has been conducting coastal beach water quality monitoring at nine sites once every two weeks since August 2000, and weekly since August 5, 2002, through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program.



The water samples are being analyzed for enteric bacteria (enterococci) that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals, which may cause human disease, infections, or rashes. The presence of enteric bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage. The purpose of the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program is to determine whether Florida has significant coastal beach water quality problems.

Please visit their website. To review the beach water sampling results for reporting counties, click on a county name.