HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10 )– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is Investigating a shooting outside of the IQ Apartments that left one man dead.

According to reports, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on July 22, 2022, the complainant called HCSO to report an adult male victim had been shot in the parking lot of the IQ Apartments. Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspects had driven away from the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where despite receiving lifesaving measures, he later died.

At this time, the shooting does not appear random, as the suspects and victim are possibly known to each other.

Anyone with information about the shooting or suspects involved is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).