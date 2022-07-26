Filed Under:Charlie Cox, Daredevil, Daredevil: Born Again, Disney, Kingpin, TV show, Vincent D’Onofrio.
Marvel\'s Daredevil Charlie Cox in Marvel\'s \"Daredevil.\" Photo: Patrick Harbron/Netflix

(CNN) — “Daredevil: Born Again” is coming to Disney+.

The show will have an 18-episode season with Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio returning as Daredevil and Kingpin. It will stream beginning in Spring 2024.

READ MORE: St. Petersburg Man Arrested For Theft From A Cemetery

The live-action series was revealed at Comic-Con over the weekend.

D’Onofrio tweeted the news, writing, “Yes Mr Murdock…”

READ MORE: Swim Advisory In Effect For Some Pasco County Beaches

Netflix’s “Daredevil” was canceled in 2018 after three seasons but in May there were rumblings that a new “Daredevil” series was in the works.

Cox had made a cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

MORE NEWS: Carnival Cruise Line To Pay Over $10 Million In Damages After Jury Finds Crew Member Sexually Assaulted A Passenger

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.