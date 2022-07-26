PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County have issued a water quality advisory for some beaches in the area as a result of a water sampling done on July 18.

The advisory is for the following beaches:

Robert J. Strickland Beach

Brasher Park Beach

Robert K Rees Park Beach

Gulf Harbors Beach

Anclote River Park Beach

This advisory is based on criteria for evaluating the presence of enterococci an intestinal bacteria, as established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The Department of Health’s Florida Healthy Beaches Program monitors coastal beach water by testing marine water samples every two weeks from March through October in Pasco County. The purpose of this program is to determine whether Florida has significant coastal beach water quality problems.

Department of Health Pasco County analyzes coastal beach water samples for enterococci, which normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals. This type of bacteria is considered a potential risk because it may cause human disease, infections, or rashes. The presence of enterococci is an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.



The next expected sampling date is August 1.



For more information on the Florida Healthy Beaches Program, please visit their website.