ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Drake performs onstage during the Final Stop of \'Aubrey & The three Amigos Tour\' at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

(CNN) — The planned Young Money Reunion concert with Drake, Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne will have to wait a bit longer.

On Monday Drake posted a story on his verified Instagram account saying that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is postponing the show.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” the post read. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked.”

The concert was set to happen Monday as part of Drake’s October World Weekend festival held in Toronto.

Drake apologized for disappointing fans who had been looking forward to seeing the former label mates perform together.

“Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all,” Drake wrote. “I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”

