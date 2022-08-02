HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)–The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects in connection to a pair of homicides in Dover and Thonotosassa.

Detectives have identified and arrested Daniel Negrete 27, and Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, through investigation.

According to officials, detectives learned that Negrete and Garcia Avila drove together to the victim’s home in the 3000 block of Al Simmons Road on the night of the first homicide in Dover on July 18, 2022. Negrete and Garcia Avila left the residence in separate vehicles, one of which, detectives found nearby after it had been set on fire.

On July 26, 2022, detectives responded to the Baker Creek Boat Ramp at 12095 Thonotosassa Road, for a report of a person down. They discovered an adult male victim deceased from upper body trauma, and again through investigative means, have determined that both Negrete and Garcia Avila were there at the time of the crime and responsible for the man’s death.

In both cases, the victims were not killed at random. Detectives have confirmed there are familial ties between the suspects and the victims.

“These senseless killings have forever changed at least two families,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Ending someone’s life cannot — and should not — be the answer to any situation. Detectives are still connecting the dots to determine the motive behind the two murders and if there are others involved. I pray that these arrests, while they won’t bring home their loved ones, will give the families affected some closure.”

The investigation remains active at this time. All further updates will be released from HCSO’s Public Affairs Office.