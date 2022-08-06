PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Deputies have arrested a man and woman for engaging in sexual activity with their dog.

According to reports, on August 2, deputies arrested Christina Calello, 36, and Geoffrey Springer, 39, for willingly engaging in sexual activity with a dog on multiple occasions over a span of approximately eight years. Springer, her ex-boyfriend, had recorded the sexual activity and placed it on a flash drive.

The dog was surrendered to deputies and taken to a local pet hospital for routine examination, it had no visible injuries.

Calello and Springer were taken into custody and charged with Sexual Activity Involving Animals. Both were transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

The investigation continues.