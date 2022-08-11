FILE: The Kobe Chouest platform supply vessel sits anchored next to the Chevron Corp. Jack/St. Malo deepwater oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico in the aerial photograph taken off the coast of Louisiana, U.S., on Friday, May 18, 2018. All eyes are on this weekends G-20 summit in Argentina, where Russias Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabias Mohammed bin Salman are likely to discuss how to coordinate oil policy. The nations are in talks over the timing of any reduction in supply, Reuters reported Thursday, a week before producers are due to meet in Vienna to discuss the market and a possible cut in 2019. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(CW44 News At 10 | CNN) — On Thursday, Shell and Chevron both halted oil production at several platforms in the Gulf of Mexico following a leak that knocked a pair of pipelines offline.

Shell shuttered three deepwater platforms. In a statement provided to CNN, Shell said it is “coordinating with local authorities and mobilizing personnel and equipment to assess the situation.”

The company confirmed that its Mars and Amberjack Pipelines have been shut because of a leak at the Fourchon booster station. That outage prompted Shell to shut its Mars, Ursa and Olympus platforms.

Those three platforms produced an average of 202,000 barrels per day in 2021, according to Shell. The United States produces nearly 12 million barrels of oil per day.

Shell said it is looking at “alternative flow paths.” The company’s “top priorities remain the protection of people, the community, the environment, and our assets,” the Shell said in its statement.

Chevron also confirmed to CNN the closure of three of its platforms: the Jack/St. Malo, Tahiti, and Big Foot facilities. Those three platforms are connected to the Amberjack Pipeline, the company said.

