ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– All Southbound I-275 travel lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg will close on Monday, August 15, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. weather permitting.

The Closure is for crews to perform overhead sign installation work as part of the Gateway Expressway project.

During this time, all southbound I-275 motorist that will need to cross Old Tampa Bay will be directed to exit the interstate using US 92 West Exit 41A, continue south on Dale Mabry Highway, west on Gandy Boulevard, then north on Roosevelt Boulevard towards the southbound I-275 entrance ramp. This closure does not affect northbound traffic on I-275.

Other roadways will remain accessible and provide an additional route while traveling south on Veterans Expressway or exiting the Tampa International Airport.



Advanced warning signs and electronic message boards will assist motorists traveling through the area. Motorists should expect traffic delays and congestion during these detours.



For more information on this project or to sign-up to receive construction updates and traffic alerts, please visit their website.