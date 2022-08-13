TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10)– On August 10, Tampa Police arrested two subjects in connection with a DUI-related traffic fatality that happened in the early hours of July 24 and resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male.

After completing an extremely thorough investigation, Austin Lewis, 17, and Kristopher Trenker, 19, were arrested.

According to reports, the two defendants were traveling eastbound on Adamo Drive engaging in an illegal street race near 50th Street with vehicle speeds approaching 120 miles per hour. Lewis, driving a 2021 red Kia Sorento SX and Trenker, driving a 2004 gray Infiniti G35.

When another vehicle entered the path of Lewis’ vehicle, he swerved to avoid striking it. Entering the median, Lewis’ vehicle struck a cement culvert, became airborne, and rolled several times. A 16-year-old, white male, rear seat passenger in Lewis’s vehicle was partially ejected in the crash. He sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

DUI and Traffic Homicide units responded to the scene and suspected impairment in Lewis and obtained a warrant for a blood draw. Lewis’ blood was tested by FDLE, with results showing a blood alcohol level of .08.

Lewis was charged with DUI Manslaughter and Vehicular Homicide. Trenker was charged with Vehicular Homicide, Operating an Unregistered Vehicle, and DWLSR.