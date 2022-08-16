SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 20: Actor Ezra Miller attends the photocall for \'URBAN DECAY\' stayNAKED launch event on August 20, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

(CNN) — Ezra Miller, who stars in the upcoming DC movie “The Flash,” is seeking treatment for matters related to mental health, according to a statement Miller provided to CNN through a representative.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior.”

Miller, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, added: “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller’s statement comes after a string of legal issues that have kept the actor in the headlines and their future on the big screen in question.

In March, Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment after an incident at a bar, according to the Hawaii County Police Department.

Miller paid $500 bail and was released from custody, according to local police.

On April 19, the actor pleaded no contest and was fined $500 for the disorderly conduct charge, a court record shows, and the harassment charge was dismissed.

Earlier that same day, Miller was arrested for second-degree assault following an incident at a private residence in the district of Puna, near the town of Pāhoa, according to the Hawaii Police Department. There have not been charges filed related to that incident.

And on August 9, Miller was cited for felony burglary after allegedly stealing alcohol from a home in Stamford, Vermont while the owners were away, according to a press release from state law enforcement.

Miller is ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 26 for an arraignment on the burglary charge, the release said.

In light of the incidents, Warner Bros., the studio behind “The Flash,” which, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, has faced questions about Miller’s future in the role of the iconic character.

Miller has previously appeared as Barry Allen/The Flash in multiple DC superhero films. The film slated for June 23, 2023 is set to be Miller’s first solo effort in the role.

Earlier this month during an earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav praised “The Flash,” along with other upcoming projects, saying, “We are very excited about them.”

This came after months of calls from comics enthusiasts for Miller to be replaced in the film by Grant Gustin, who portrays Barry Allen/The Flash in a series for the CW, of which Warner Bros. Discovery is also a co-owner. That series is set to conclude with its upcoming ninth season.

Miller last appeared on the big screen in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” which was released in April.

