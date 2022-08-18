HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News AT 10)– The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation about the moments that led up to a high school lockdown on Thursday, August 18.

According to reports, at approximately 10:30 a.m. deputies were alerted to an adult male who arrived at South Bay Hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Through investigative means, detectives determined the adult male accidentally shot himself while in the parking lot of Lennard High School.

Deputies immediately contacted the school resource deputy, who alerted the school administration. At which point, school administrators placed the school on lockdown through CENTEGIX.

Throughout the preliminary investigation, HCSO detectives learned the former student visited campus daily to meet with a friend, Abel Martinez,17, a current student. This morning, the former student got into Martinez’s vehicle and discovered a firearm, and subsequently shot himself accidentally.

The school remained on lockdown, and students and staff were safe in their locked classrooms, while deputies searched the campus for the firearm. After Martinez was identified, he was removed from his classroom and detained. The firearm was located in Martinez’s vehicle, and the lockdown was lifted. Students were ultimately released from school to the care of their guardians.

“I cannot thank or praise the school administrators enough for their professionalism and sense of urgency in protecting the staff and students here at Lennard High School,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “While this firearm was not brought into the classroom, we take the threat of a firearm on campus very seriously. The safety and security of schools is a top priority.”

Martinez is under arrest for Possession of a Weapon on a School Property.