(CNN) — Actor Gary Busey is facing sex offense charges that allegedly occurred during the annual Monster Mania Convention held at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey last weekend, according to police.

Cherry Hill Police responded to the hotel for the report of a sex offense. As a result of the investigation, the police department charged Gary Busey, 78, of Malibu, California, with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of criminal attempt/criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment.

CNN has reached out to representatives of Busey for comment. It was not immediately known if Busey had an attorney representing him in this matter.

Cherry Hill Police Chief Robert Kempf confirmed to CNN on Saturday evening that the incident involved Busey, who was one of the attendees at the event.

Busey is best known for his portrayal of Buddy Holly in the 1978 movie “The Buddy Holly Story,” for which he was nominated for an Oscar for best actor.

A law firm representing Monster Mania told CNN in a statement on Saturday evening, “Our client, Monster-Mania LLC, is assisting authorities in their investigation into an alleged incident involving attendees and a celebrity guest at its convention in Cherry Hill, New Jersey last weekend. Immediately upon receiving a complaint from the attendee, the celebrity guest was removed from the convention and instructed not to return. Monster-Mania also encouraged the attendees to contact the police to file a report.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Cherry Hill Police Department at 856-432-8834.

