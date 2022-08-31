A bookmark for children with the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline emergency telephone number is displayed by Lance Neiberger, a volunteer with the Natrona County Suicide Prevention Task Force, while they speak about mental health and suicide awareness in Casper, Wyoming on August 14, 2022. - Sixteen years ago, after his son died by suicide, Lance Neiberger thought of taking his own life. Instead, the petroleum engineer -- who lives in central Wyoming -- is spearheading the difficult battle to curb the western US state\'s suicide rate, the highest in the nation. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month and CW44 is partnering with The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay to help raise awareness that right now is the best time to talk about it.

The suicide prevention hotline transitioned in July of 2022 from 1-800-273-TALK to a much simpler to remember 988. Dial 988 if you are contemplating suicide and need immediate mental health support.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay answers some frequently asked questions about the new number and how it differs from 911 or 211.

Can you identify the warning signs of suicide? If you or someone you know is struggling, please call or text 988.