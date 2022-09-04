SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota Police Department have arrested a Bradenton man and is facing multiple felony charges following a traffic stop on Monday, August 29.

Lashay D. Smith, 32, of Bradenton was arrested after a traffic stop.

According to officials, just before 5 p.m., Sarasota Police officers stopped a vehicle in the 1900 block of Orange Avenue, Sarasota, for illegal tint. When officers searched the vehicle and Smith, they found illegal narcotics and paraphernalia including: