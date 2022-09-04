Filed Under:Arrested, Felony, fentanyl, Florida, Sarasota, Traffic Stop
Photo Credits: Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota Police Department have arrested a Bradenton man and is facing multiple felony charges following a traffic stop on Monday, August 29.

Lashay D. Smith, 32, of Bradenton was arrested after a traffic stop.

According to officials, just before 5 p.m., Sarasota Police officers stopped a vehicle in the 1900 block of Orange Avenue, Sarasota, for illegal tint.  When officers searched the vehicle and Smith, they found illegal narcotics and paraphernalia including:

  • 45.9 grams of Fentanyl
  • 14 grams of Hydromorphone
  • 40.1 grams of Cocaine
  • 33.8 grams of Marijuana
  • 4.5 grams of Oxycodone
  • 2 Oxycodone/Acetaminophen pills

 

Photo Credits: Sarasota Police Department

Smith was given multiple traffic citations including Sunscreen Material on a Windshield (for the illegal tint) and No Valid Driver’s License.  Smith is facing multiple felony charges for:

  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
  • Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Hydromorphone)
  • Trafficking in Cocaine (28-199 grams)
  • Possession of Marijuana within 1000’ of a School with Intent
  • Sale/Possession with Intent of a Controlled Substance within 1000’ of a School/Child Care
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance

Smith was transported to the Sarasota County Jail where he is being held on a $169,000 bond.