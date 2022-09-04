SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota Police Department have arrested a Bradenton man and is facing multiple felony charges following a traffic stop on Monday, August 29.
Lashay D. Smith, 32, of Bradenton was arrested after a traffic stop.
According to officials, just before 5 p.m., Sarasota Police officers stopped a vehicle in the 1900 block of Orange Avenue, Sarasota, for illegal tint. When officers searched the vehicle and Smith, they found illegal narcotics and paraphernalia including:
- 45.9 grams of Fentanyl
- 14 grams of Hydromorphone
- 40.1 grams of Cocaine
- 33.8 grams of Marijuana
- 4.5 grams of Oxycodone
- 2 Oxycodone/Acetaminophen pills
Smith was given multiple traffic citations including Sunscreen Material on a Windshield (for the illegal tint) and No Valid Driver’s License. Smith is facing multiple felony charges for:
- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl)
- Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Hydromorphone)
- Trafficking in Cocaine (28-199 grams)
- Possession of Marijuana within 1000’ of a School with Intent
- Sale/Possession with Intent of a Controlled Substance within 1000’ of a School/Child Care
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Smith was transported to the Sarasota County Jail where he is being held on a $169,000 bond.